Teenager seriously injured in shootings with more than 30 rounds fired, Des Moines police said

Des Moines police say two shootings late Wednesday that left one teenager seriously injured may be connected.

"(In) 73 minutes…one person shot, two juveniles taken into custody, three handguns seized, and over 30 rounds fired in our neighborhoods," a DMPD post on Facebook said.

The first happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Clark Street when an officer on patrol heard more than two dozen gunshots, according to the post.

Officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot injury to the torso. They also found a handgun reported stolen out of Mississippi and arrested another 17-year-old who had a weapon.

The victim remains hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

A little more than a hour later, officers responded to another shooting in the 1300 block of East 17th Court about 3 miles away. There were no injuries, but a home and vehicle were hit with gunfire, police said.

A 16-year-old who had a weapon was arrested and two others ran away.

Police ask for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Teenager seriously injured in shooting on Des Moines' north side