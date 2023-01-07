Teenager shot, critically injured in Kansas City on Friday afternoon: Police

A teenager was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday after a daylight shooting that unfolded in Kansas City’s Robandee South neighborhood, according to police.

Kansas City police officers were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to the 9800 block of Donnelly Avenue on a report of a shooting. At the scene, the officers found the teenage victim outside of a residence and he was taken away by ambulance, according to police.

Detectives from Kansas City’s aggravated assault squad were investigating the shooting. The suspects were believed to have left the area and were being sought by police as of Friday.

Further information was not immediately available from police.