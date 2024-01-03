Teenager shot days before Christmas on Camellia Way in Modesto has died, police say

A 17-year-old girl that was shot in Modesto died at a local hospital on Friday after spending more than a week in critical condition, police said.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Camellia on Dec. 20. The street block is bordered by Miller Avenue on the north and Highway 132 on the south — near the Modesto Gospel Mission.

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released and the victim has not been named. However, detectives have upgraded their investigation from assault with a deadly weapon to homicide.

“Detectives are actively following up and investigating. But, that’s all we’re gonna release at this point because (the investigation) is still active,” said Lt. Kelani Souza, spokesman for the Modesto Police Department. “With it being upgraded to a homicide investigation, that increases the sensitivity.”

Two days after the shooting, police said they believed it was an “isolated incident.” Detectives from MPD’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating.

Police ask any witnesses to contact Detective Caldera at calderaa@modestopd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or download the P3 app.