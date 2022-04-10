Teenager shot dead in Columbia shooting; law enforcement seeks gunman

Law enforcement is seeking information about the shooting death Saturday of a Columbia teenager.

Richland County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 500 block of Halleck Lane around 6 p.m. and found the young male in the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, the sheriff’s department said in a post on Facebook. The name of the victim has not been released.

The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood in the Brookhaven area of Northeast Columbia, between Farrow and Longtown roads. The location of the shooting is near Lake Columbia and Columbia Country Club, and about two miles from Sandlapper Elementary School.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers by submitting a tip at crimesc.com.