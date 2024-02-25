Teenager shot dead early Sunday in Columbus’ Belvedere Park, police say

A teenager found shot early Sunday at Columbus’ Belvedere Park has died from his wounds, police reported.

Officers called to the park at 1:41 a.m. found 18-year-old Earkus Porter Jr. with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Medics were unable to revive him, and Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced him dead at 2:21 p.m., police said.

Belvedere Park is on Parkview Drive about a block south of Buena Vista Road in southeast Columbus.

Anyone with information on Porter’s shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Donna Baker at 706-225-4296 or DBaker@columbusga.org.