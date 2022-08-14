Teenager shot dead in Ga. Walmart parking lot, police say

A Columbus, Ga. teenager is dead after he was found shot to death inside his car at a Walmart.

Columbus police say Caleb Boling was shot and killed at the Walmart on Victory Drive earlier this week.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton told WTVM-TV that 18-year-old Boling was from nearby Smiths Station, Alabama. He was shot several times.

Investigators say the suspect in the case is 18-year-old Dorian Reviere.

Reviere was arrested in Phenix City, Alabama the day after the murder and was later returned across the Chattahoochee River to the custody of Columbus police.

He is being charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and is being held in the Muscogee County Jail.

