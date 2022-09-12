Teenager shot dead by St Louis drug detectives

(Independent)

A Black teenager has been shot dead by drug enforcement detectives in St Louis.

The St Louis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Monday that Darryl Ross, 16, had died in hospital after being shot by two of its drug enforcement detectives.

It said that Ross had attempted to reach for a gun that he had been carrying after tripping and falling over while being pursued by the detectives near a gas station in the Old North St Louis neighbourhood.

Members of Ross’s family told The St Louis Post-Dispatch that the teenager had never pulled out his gun and that the officers did not announce themselves as police.

This story is developing and will be updated.