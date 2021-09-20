Teenager shot in downtown Thomasville

Sep. 20—THOMASVILLE — A 15-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire outside an apartment complex in Thomasville in what police are calling a gang-related shooting.

The teenager, whose name was not released, was in stable condition Monday at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

An officer heard several gunshots while on patrol just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the downtown area along E. Guilford Street, police said. Davidson County emergency communications at the same time received several 911 calls reporting the shooting at Big Chair Lofts.

As the officer arrived, several people were seen running from the area. The officer was able to find the wounded teenager inside an apartment, but the investigation determined the shooting happened in the parking lot. Detectives recovered numerous shell casings in different areas of the parking lot.

Five firearms, two of which had been reported stolen, also were found, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact Thomasville Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477 or Thomasville police at 336-475-4260.