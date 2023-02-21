Teenager shot at Flowery Branch apartment last month has died, police chief says

Feb. 20—A 19-year-old shot at a Flowery Branch apartment last month died Friday, Feb. 17, but police have still not released any information regarding a suspect.

Flowery Branch Police Chief Chris Hulsey said Mateo Rizo died Friday morning, turning the shooting into a homicide investigation.

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. Jan. 10 to the 1400 building of the Tree Park Apartments in the city, where Rizo was found lying in the kitchen with a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation led Hulsey to believe the shooting was drug-related.

"Investigators have got phone records and social media platforms subpoenaed, and we're just waiting on all those results to come back," Hulsey said.

The chief previously told The Times the suspect, who was wearing all dark clothing, was driven away from the scene by a second person in a dark-colored four-door car.

But Hulsey did not disclose any new information Monday regarding the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 770-967-6336. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or stopcrimeatl.org