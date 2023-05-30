Teenager shot in the head dies at hospital, SC coroner says

A South Carolina teenager was killed Monday night in a shooting, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

Amari Williams, a 19-year-old Graniteville resident, died less than an hour after he was shot in the head, Coroner Darryl Ables said Tuesday in a news release.

The shooting happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Redd Street near Tennessee Avenue in Aiken, according to the release. That’s in the area between the USC Aiken campus and Aiken High School.

EMS took Williams to an area hospital where he died at 7:57 p.m., Ables said. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed in Newberry.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting that’s being investigated by the Aiken Department of Public Safety and coroner’s office.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the department of public safety.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.