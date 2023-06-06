Teenager shot in Hill District

A teenage girl was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District Monday evening.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to a two-round ShotSpotter alert in the 300 block of Elmore Street at around 9 p.m.

Responding units found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the foot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

