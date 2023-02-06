Teenager shot, injured during robbery in south Wichita, police say

A teenager was shot and injured during a robbery in south Wichita on Sunday, Wichita police said on social media.

The incident was reported around 1:55 p.m. in the 1400 block of S. Seneca. Officers responded to the shooting call and found a 16-year-old teen boy who had been shot several times in his upper body, police said.

The teen was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. He underwent surgery and is in stable condition, police added.

Police detectives say this was not a random incident.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call police detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.