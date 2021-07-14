Teenager shot and killed

Jul. 14—HIGH POINT — A 15-year-old boy was shot three times and killed by a man investigators think was upset about people tampering with a vehicle in his driveway, police said.

High Point Police Department officers went to the 500 block of Radford Street about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday after a report of shots being fired. After 10 to 15 minutes of searching, the officers found the teenager, whose name was not released, lying beside a residence, a police press release said. They found he had two gunshot wounds in the chest and another in one arm, and they began performing life-saving measures until fire and EMS workers arrived.

The teen was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where he died about 5:15 a.m., police said.

Three other juveniles who were at the scene of the shooting were taken to the police department and questioned, but they were not cooperative, police said.

Detectives got a search warrant for a residence in the 500 block of Radford Street. Several items of evidence were seized from inside, and Davonte T. Strickland, 25, of High Point was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

Detectives are still conducting an active investigation into this incident.

The teenager's shooting was the 11th homicide this year in High Point. The city recorded 12 homicides for all of last year.