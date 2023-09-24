Teenager shot and killed during family argument, woman injured, Kansas City police say

A teenager was shot and killed during an altercation involving multiple family members, Kansas City police said early Sunday morning.

A woman also suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting in the 1300 block of N.E. 119th Terrace, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the department.

Kansas City Police Department officers responded to reports of the sound of gunshots just after 1 a.m. Sunday. The call was then updated to a shooting.

When police arrived, they saw an open garage door at a residence. As they approached, they found a woman lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds, Gonzalez said.

The victim was transported to a hospital and was listed in life-threatening but stable condition, Gonzalez said shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were told there was another victim inside the house. They found a teenager with multiple gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

“The preliminary investigation reveals this altercation is the result of a domestic violence argument involving multiple family members,” Gonzalez said in a news release.

A man was taken into custody from inside the home as a person of interest.

The teen’s death was the 144th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, the city had recorded 120 homicides.