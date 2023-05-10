Teenager shot and killed on Milwaukee's northwest side, police say

A 15-year-old boy is dead after being shot on the city's northwest side, Milwaukee police say.

The teen was originally reported as in critical condition by police, but the department sent an update Tuesday evening announcing the boy's death.

According to police, the shooting took place Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m. in the 5500 block of North 92nd Street.

Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips, or by using the P3 Tips app.

