Teenager shot, killed in Wilmerding

Nov. 15—Allegheny County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager Tuesday night.

According to police, first responders arrived around 11:30 p.m. to a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 300 block of Patton Street.

Once on scene, police said they found the victim, a male teenager, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age and identity of the juvenile has not been released.

As of Wednesday, no arrests had been made, according to TribLIVE news partner WTAE.

The Allegheny County Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 833-255-8477.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce by email at jhanz@triblive.com or via Twitter .