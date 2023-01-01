Teenager shot, killed New Year's Eve in Idabel, Oklahoma

IDABEL, Okla. - One teenager was killed and two others wounded in a New Year's Eve shooting involving two groups of juveniles, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports.

A suspect has been taken into custody, OSBI reported.

Idabel police requested both FBI and OSBI assistance since the shooting death happened in the jurisdiction of the Choctaw Nation in McCurtain County of southeast Oklahoma.

A fight between teenagers was reported about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at 2501 Southeast Washington Street in Idabel, OSBI reports.

One of the teens retrieved what was described as a "long gun" and fired shots into the air. A group of teenagers then got into a truck, and as they were leaving, the juvenile with the long gun fired into the truck striking three teens.One teenager was killed. A second teenager was hit and is being treated at a Tyler, Texas, hospital. A third teenager had a graze wound, OSBI reports.

OSBI did not release names of anyone since all involved are minors.

The investigation involves Native Americans and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision that requires the FBI to investigate crimes against Native Americans on tribal land. The OSBI is working together with the FBI, Idabel Police Department and the Choctaw Nation.

A report will be forwarded to the appropriate prosecuting attorney to file charges, OSBI reports.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Oklahoma authorities investigate teenager's shooting death