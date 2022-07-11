Teenager shot in Lake City while walking with friends

ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
·1 min read

The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a teenager was shot over the weekend.

On Sunday, July 10 at 9:16 p.m., the Lake City Police Department was called to Northeast Fairview Street. As officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old male shot in the leg.

The victim told police that he and his friends where walking on the street when they heard gunfire. EMS was called, provided the teen with first aid, and took him to the emergency room. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The teen was unable to tell police who had fired the shots.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343.

