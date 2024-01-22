Teenager shot in leg at Deltona Park identified, deputies still investigating

Volusia County sheriff's deputies still have not determined how a 17-year-old boy got shot in the leg while sitting at a picnic table in a Deltona park a week ago.

In an incident report released Monday, the victim was identified as Elijah Ramos, of Deltona. Sheriff deputies said the teen was injured by gunfire at Dwight Hawkins Park at 3050 Riverhead Drive on Jan. 15 at 3:21 p.m.

A responding deputy immediately applied a tourniquet and provided first aid until Deltona Fire Rescue arrived, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy asked Ramos if he saw where the gunshot came from but he said he didn't know, the report states.

The victim said he did not see any vehicles leaving the scene and did not see anyone running from the park.

Preliminarily, authorities and first responders working the shooting a week ago said Ramos was possibly hit by a stray rifle bullet because he said it sounded like the shot came from a distance.

Ramos was taken to HCA Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford to be treated for his gunshot wound.

Deputies said in the incident report they had not recovered the firearm involved in the shooting.

