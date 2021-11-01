Teenager shot in Middletown, one arrested

Nov. 1—A teenager is recovering from a shooting Sunday afternoon in Middletown and another is facing felony charges, according to Middletown police.

Police responded about 2:30 p.m. Oct. 31 to the parking lot of the Riverfront Motel on Tytus Avenue for a report of person in an car with a gunshot wound to the leg. They found the victim in the driver's seat of the car.

The 17-year-old boy told dispatchers, "I got shot, I got shot."

He said he was shot at Ohio Avenue and Tytus and then named a suspect. He told dispatchers the wound was in his thigh and his girlfriend was putting pressure on it with a tied up hooded sweatshirt.

The teen said he stopped to "say hi" and got shot with a pistol. He was transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

Julian T. Schauer, 18, of Middletown, turned himself into police and is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and felonious assault, according to police. Schauer was arraigned today, Nov. 1 in Middletown Municipal court. Bond was set by Judge James Sherron at $110,000.

About the Author

Lauren Pack