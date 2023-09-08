Teenage boy shot multiple times at Everett bus stop

A teenager is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times while waiting at an Everett bus stop Friday morning.

According to Everett Police, officers were called to the 7700 block of Hardeson Road at 6:40 a.m., where the teen had been waiting for a bus to pick him up for school.

The boy is a student at Kamiak High School in Mukilteo.

He was taken to Providence Hospital. There is no word on his condition.

About 18 shell casings were found scattered at the scene. Why the gunfire was aimed at the teen is not yet known.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

Everett Police say a teenage boy was shot multiple times while he was waiting for a bus to take him to school.

Everett Police say a teenage boy was shot multiple times while he was waiting for a bus to take him to school.

Everett Police say a teenage boy was shot multiple times while he was waiting for a bus to take him to school.

Everett Police say a teenage boy was shot multiple times while he was waiting for a bus to take him to school.

Everett Police say a teenage boy was shot multiple times while he was waiting for a bus to take him to school.

Everett Police say a teenage boy was shot multiple times while he was waiting for a bus to take him to school.

Everett Police say a teenage boy was shot multiple times while he was waiting for a bus to take him to school.

Everett Police say a teenage boy was shot multiple times while he was waiting for a bus to take him to school.

Everett Police say a teenage boy was shot multiple times while he was waiting for a bus to take him to school.

Everett Police say a teenage boy was shot multiple times while he was waiting for a bus to take him to school.















