Teenager shot near Norwood Homes Wednesday

Jan. 27—A juvenile was wounded by a gunshot near a public housing complex in Anniston on Wednesday, police said Friday. A warrant has been issued for the suspected shooter's arrest.

Police received a call in reference to gunshots in an alleyway near Norwood Homes around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles. Bowles said the injured victim was a 14-year-old Anniston boy.

Initial reports taken stated that a disagreement had occurred between 18-year-old Travis Turner and the juvenile at a party near the housing complex around 10:30 p.m., Bowles said. The man pulled out a gun and as the crowd scattered, he shot the 14-year-old in the back near the shoulder.

The bullet didn't enter the victim's body, but it did puncture the boy's skin and left quite a bit of bruising and contusions due to its impact, according to the chief. The boy was transported to a hospital in Birmingham for treatment.

"We executed a search warrant at the suspects residence. We seized some items that may or may not be related to this shooting," Bowles stated in a text correspondence.

A warrant for first-degree assault has been issued for Turner's arrest. Bowles said Turner was not at the scene when police conducted the search of his residence. The suspect's mother told law enforcement that she was "going to arrange to have him turn himself in," Bowles said.

