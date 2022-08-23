Teenager shot outside The Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem

Aug. 23—A Massachusetts teen was shot outside The Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem Monday night, according to local police.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired about 6 p.m. with people fleeing the scene in cars and on foot, according to a news release.

"Upon arrival, a crime scene was established at the location where evidence of the shooting was observed," police said. "About 10 minutes later, Salem police received a report of a man walking into an Urgent Care on Stiles Road with gunshot wounds."

The 19-year-old victim from Lowell, Massachusetts, was brought to Parkland Medical Center in Derry by ambulance for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting was not random and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information can call Salem Detective Robert Farah at 603-893-1911.