EAST LANSING - One teenager was shot over the weekend in what police are calling a "road rage incident."

The male teenager was shot in the neck while he was driving a vehicle north in the 1000 block of Coolidge Road, East Lansing Police Capt. Chad Pride said. The shooter was in another vehicle.

The incident occurred between 11:50 p.m. on Saturday and 12:04 a.m. Sunday morning, Pride said.

"The other party involved was following the individual who was shot," Pride said. The teenager who was shot was alone in his vehicle, he said. Police do not know how many people were in the other vehicle.

A description of that vehicle wasn't available Monday morning but Pride said a news release with more information is forthcoming.

After being shot, the teenager pulled the vehicle he was driving into a business parking lot in the 3400 block of East Saginaw Street in Lansing, Pride said.

"The individual did receive medical attention and was transported to Sparrow Hospital where he was released," Pride said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting; Pride said there is no threat to the public. Police are investigating the incident.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Teenager shot over the weekend in 'road rage incident' in East Lansing