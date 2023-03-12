Teenager shot overnight on Northeast Side of Columbus

Columbus Police said a 15-year-old was shot overnight. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

A teen was seriously injured overnight in a shooting on the Northeast Side of the city.

Columbus Police responded to a call about a shooting in the 2900 block of Sandridge Avenue around 12:25 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release.

Officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Columbus Police. Although he was in critical condition, he was stabilized and transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, according to police.

