Teenager shot at party in Columbia and man with criminal history charged, sheriff says

A teenager was shot at a party in Columbia over the weekend and a man facing a separate murder charge was arrested, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting happened Saturday at about 1:30 a.m. in the 8300 block of Wilson Boulevard, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s within 1.5 miles of W.J. Keenan High School and Midlands Tech’s northeast campus.

Shots were fired at a party and a 19-year-old woman in the backseat of a vehicle was hit in the upper body by gunfire, according to the release.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was placed on a ventilator and intubated while awaiting surgery for her injuries, the sheriff’s department said. She’s in critical condition, according to the release.

Investigators said they do not believe the woman was targeted in the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

Tywon Grooms, a 20-year-old Columbia resident, was arrested Saturday on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon, and was released on a $10,000 surety bond the same day, Richland County court records show.

There was no word if Grooms is believed to be the only person who fired a weapon at the party, or if deputies are searching for possible other shooters. Information about what led to the shooting was not available.

Grooms wears a GPS ankle monitor that placed him at the shooting, the sheriff’s department said.

The ankle monitor was a condition of his bond for a 2021 murder charge following another shooting at a party with a teenage victim, according to the sheriff’s department.

In addition to murder, Grooms was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime on July 2, 2021, in the killing of 19-year-old David Green, the sheriff’s department said.

Green was celebrating graduating from high school, WIS reported. Around midnight, Green and Grooms argued and Grooms shot Green in the upper body, according to the sheriff’s department. When responding deputies arrived they found Green dead.

On Sept. 2, 2021, a $100,000 surety bond with the conditions of GPS monitoring and house arrest was set, and Grooms was released on bond on Sept. 10, 2021, according to court records.

When Grooms was charged in Green’s death, he was also out on bond for weapons and drug charges from May 2021 that are also still pending, court records show.

“I think Mr. Grooms’ history speaks for itself,” Sheriff Leon Lott said in the release about last weekend’s shooting. “His ankle monitor shows him at the center of another violent crime with a weapon. He is a danger to our community and people will continue to get hurt if he is not behind bars.”

Grooms is scheduled to appear in General Sessions court Thursday as the sheriff’s department seeks to have his bond revoked.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.