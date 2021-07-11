Teenager shot Saturday in Kansas City in stable condition, police say

Kansas City police identified the victim in a non-fatal shooting Saturday as a juvenile boy.

The victim, who police said is a teenager, was found on a porch suffering from gunshot wounds in the 6200 block of East 11th Street in Kansas City Saturday afternoon, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police confirmed the shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. The suspects fled the scene.

The victim had a life-threatening injury, but was later upgraded to stable condition, police said.

No additional information was immediately available on the shooting.

A second person was also shot Saturday in Kansas City and survived.

Officers were called just after 4 p.m. to the area of East 59th Terrace and Tracy Avenue where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening.

“A disturbance occurred between the victim and suspect at which time the suspect shot the victim and fled,” according to an initial police report.

No suspect or victim information was immediately available.

