Teenager shot Saturday night

Mar. 27—DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating an incident where a 16-year-old girl was shot Saturday night.

Around 9:14 p.m. Saturday, Danville police responded to the area of Edwards and Main streets in reference to a call of shots fired in the area.

Deputy Chief Josh Webb said in a news release that upon arrival, officers were notified that a victim was calling for an ambulance in the area of the 300 block of Alexander Street. Officers responded to the area and located the girl with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her shoulder.

Webb said further investigation revealed the victim was walking with another teenager in the area of Main and Edwards streets, where they walked passed an unknown group of males. After passing the group, the teens heard shots being fired and the victim was struck.

No suspect information is currently available and no other injuries were reported during this incident.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.