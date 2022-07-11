Teenager shot while leaning outside window in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood

A teenager was shot while leaning out of a third story window in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to a house in the 700 block of Lorenz Avenue just before 5:25 p.m. for reports of a juvenile with a gunshot wound.

A 16-year-old boy, who was conscious and alert, had a gunshot wound to the hand. Police said he told responding officers he was leaning out of the window when he was shot.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Detectives from both the Mobile Crime and Violent Crime units are investigating.

