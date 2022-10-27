Teenager shot on Woodworth Avenue in Yonkers

YONKERS ‒ A 15-year-old boy is reported in stable condition after being shot in the city on Wednesday night.

Yonkers police said officers responded to the area of 290 Woodworth Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after getting a report of a shooting there.

When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower body. He was taken to a local trauma center, where he was listed in stable condition as of late Thursday morning.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that the teen was in front of the Woodland Avenue location with several others when someone approached, displayed a handgun and fired at least three shots in the direction of the group. The teen was struck at least twice.

The shooter then fled the scene, police said.

New Rochelle:Man shot to death

Flooding:Forum to explain Westchester's new disclosure law

Mount Vernon:Schools promise outside investigation of millions in grants

Police said investigators are working to identify and apprehend the shooter, and to determine a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Yonkers Police Detective Division at 914-377-7724. All calls may remain confidential.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting the keyword YPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637), or by clicking on the "submit a tip" button on the Yonkers police website, yonkersny.gov/live/public-safety/police-department.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Yonkers shooting: Teenager hit by gunfire on Woodworth Avenue