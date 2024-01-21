Teenager stabbed in Birmingham city centre dies

A large police cordon was set up outside the council house on Saturday

A 17-year-old boy who was stabbed in Birmingham city centre on Saturday afternoon has died.

West Midlands Police said he was found with serious injuries in Victoria Square at about 15:30 GMT.

The force said the teenager was taken to hospital where he later died.

Detectives, who launched a murder investigation, said it was being treated as an isolated incident and urged anyone with information to come forward.

A Major Incident Public Portal is available where any photos or video of what happened can be submitted, the force added.

Police were called to Victoria Square at about 15:30 GMT on Saturday

Ch Insp James Spencer said the investigation was in its early stages but a team of detectives was working to "identify, and arrest, whoever did this".

"The life of a 17-year-old boy has tragically been taken away and all our thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time," he said.

"We fully understand the shock and concern this will cause, and although it is being treated as an isolated incident, a visible police presence will remain across the city centre."

The 17-year-old was rushed to hospital where he later died, police said

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk