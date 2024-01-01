Teenager stabbed to death as revellers watch new year fireworks

Police and forensic officers at the scene in Camden, north London, after a teenager was stabbed to death - NIGEL HOWARD MEDIA

Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenage boy attending a New Year’s Eve celebration was stabbed to death as families watched a London fireworks display.

The 16-year-old was among hundreds of revellers who had gathered on Primrose Hill in Camden, north London, to watch fireworks and celebrate the arrival of 2024.

He was stabbed during an altercation in the park and despite the efforts of police officers and paramedics from the air ambulance, who were called to the scene, he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

A male suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody for questioning.

Detectives have said the area was busy at the time and have appealed for witnesses, especially those who might have mobile phone footage, to come forward.

The family of the boy have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.

Police comb the scene in Primrose Hill, Camden, after a boy was stabbed to death on Sunday - TONY KERSHAW/SWNS

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Police were called at around 11.40pm on Sunday, 31 December to a boy stabbed in Primrose Hill.

“Officers administered first aid before London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance paramedics arrived.

“Despite their efforts, the victim, believed to be a 16-year-old boy, was sadly pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

“The boy’s family have been informed, and they will be supported by specialist officers.

“A male has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into police custody.

“Extensive police cordons remain in place as officers conduct forensic examinations of the scene and the surrounding area.”

Primrose Hill is one of London’s wealthiest neighbourhoods and is home to a number of celebrities.

The hill, which is in a public park, offers stunning views of central London and is a popular place for people to gather in order to watch the new year fireworks taking place across the capital.