Teenager steals car, leads police on chase in Clayton County, officers say

A teenager who tried lying about his age is now in police custody.

Officers say 19-year-old Elijah Brownlee stole in car in Morrow.

License plate cameras in the area spotted the stolen car. An officer in the area later saw the stolen car on Jonesboro Road and tried stopping him.

They say Brownlee then tired to speed away from the officer, but ended up crashing the car.

The teenager then got out of the car and tried running away before being arrested.

Initially, Brownlee told investigators that he was 16 years old, but they later found out he was actually 19.

He is being charged with fleeing, theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction and false name/DOB.

