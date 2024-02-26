This teenager was struggling to find size 23 shoes to wear. Shaq came to his rescue.

A Missouri teenager who longed to find tennis shoes that fit comfortably finally has some of his own thanks to NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal.

Jor’el Bolden is 16 years old, stands at 6-foot-5, weighs 380 pounds and wears a size 23 shoe. Because of the size of his feet, his mother has struggled to find shoes that fit him comfortably.

Bolden and his mother first told television station KCTV 5 in January that they were struggling to find shoes he could fit.

Once Bolden’s story made its rounds online, including USA TODAY, his mother received a message that was sure to change their lives.

Jor’el Bolden, a Missouri teenager who wears a size 23 wide shoe. His mom, Tamika Neal, said it has been a struggle to find shoes that fit him. As of February 2024, he has one size 22 pair that's too small and uncomfortable.

'Better than Christmas morning'

“Entertainment Tonight, they messaged me and she was like ‘someone special wants to talk to you’,” his mother told KCTV 5.

That special someone turned out to be none other than Shaq, who is no stranger to wearing big shoes. He wears a size 22. They spoke to him via Facetime, where Shaq told him to expect some goodies in the mail.

Just a few days later, Bolden received three boxes full of clothes and 20 pairs of shoes.

“It’s better than Christmas morning. Santa didn’t send this, Shaq did,” Neal told KCTV 5.

This isn't the first time Shaq has reached out to help a teenager in need of shoes. He did the same for Michigan teenager Eric Kilburn Jr. Shaq sent him shoes, clothes and goodies for his younger brother Graesyn.

Teen’s struggle to find comfortable shoes

Neal, Bolden’s mother, said even as a baby, his feet were too large to fit into shoes. He wore socks for the first few months of his life, his mother, Tamika Neal, previously told USA TODAY.

Prior to the gift Shaq sent him, Bolden was forced to wear size 22 shoes his family found on eBay. They were so tight it prevented him from going out and having fun.

It has been “torture” wearing such small shoes, he told USA TODAY earlier this month.

One day he wanted to see a movie but couldn’t because his feet would’ve hurt too much in the size 22 shoes, he said.

“I have to wear the shoes that hurt my feet,” he told USA TODAY in early February. “Everytime I go out to walk and stuff, it hurts my feet.”

Help from GoFundMe and Shaq

Having shoes made for the teen would cost them thousands of dollars, so his mother made a GoFundMe to raise the funds. As of Monday, the family has raised nearly $12,000.

The shoes Shaq sent are a huge help, Bolden’s mother told KCTV 5. The money the teen’s family raised via GoFundMe will help buy shoes as he grows.

Bolden previously told USA TODAY he likes drawing video game and cartoon characters. He told other outlets he wants to become a professional athlete and take up boxing.

“Thank you for taking the time and the money that you have earned to give to me when I needed it,” Bolden said during an interview with KCTV 5. “Thank you for all of the things that will come from it and that already have.”

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Follow her on Twitter at @SaleenMartin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

