Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot near Raphine

RAPHINE — A teenager was shot near Raphine early Saturday morning and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

At about 1:41 a.m., deputies were called to the 5400 block of Cold Springs Road for a reported gunshot victim, a press release said.

A 16-year-old boy was taken from the scene by members from Augusta County Fire-Rescue and the Raphine Volunteer Fire Company to Augusta Health in Fishersville. From there, he was flown to UVA Health in Charlottesville by AirCare 5.

Few details were released concerning the shooting, but Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said the boy was "shot by someone else."

The investigation into the shooting continues.

“This is an ongoing incident and additional details will be released as the investigation unfolds,” Smith said.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot near Raphine