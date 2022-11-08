Teenager suspected of killing 71-year-old man, stealing car in Mercer County

A 71-year-old man was found shot to death after a teenager was found to be driving with a handgun in the suspects car in Mercer County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a car committing several traffic violations on Interstate 80 in Findley Township on Nov. 5 at 8:16 a.m.

Police said “numerous indicators of criminal activity were observed prior to and during the traffic stop.” These indicators suggested the driver, who was 14 years old, had just stolen the car.

Police also said there was a handgun in the car.

Police tried to contact the owner of the car, a 71-year-old man from Euclid, Ohio, but he couldn’t be reached.

According to police, the circumstances of the incident led officials to believe the teen shot the owner of the car and then stole it.

The trooper who stopped the juvenile called the Euclid Police Department and told them what was going on, including how he believed the owner of the car had been shot.

Police said officers went to the man’s house to perform a welfare check and found that he had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenager is being held in a detention facility.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police, the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office, the City of Euclid, Ohio Police Department, and the Cuyahoga County District Attorney’s Office are currently conducting a joint investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

State police investigating death at shooting scene outside Beaver County Walmart Powerball numbers finally drawn for largest jackpot in history after technical delay LIVE UPDATES: Voters hit the polls in Western Pennsylvania for 2022 midterm election VIDEO: Breaking the Stigma: Coping with Election Day stress DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts