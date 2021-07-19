Teenager suspected of violent crime escapes from Lexington juvenile jail, police say

Jeremy Chisenhall
·1 min read

A teenage violent crime suspect has escaped the Fayette County Juvenile Detention Center, according to Lexington police and Kentucky State Police.

The escaped inmate was identified as Luke Craig, 16, according to state police. The escape happened at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, state police said.

“The juvenile is a suspect in a crime of violence,” Lexington Sgt. Donnell Gordon said in a statement Sunday. “We are asking the public that if they see the juvenile, please not to approach him but immediately call 911. He may be in the area of the Masterson Station neighborhood, the area between Georgetown Road, Leestown Road, Citation Boulevard, and Spurr Road.”

Craig is between 5-foot-5-inches and 5-foot-7-inches and weighs about 130 or 140 pounds, according to descriptions given by Lexington police and state police.

Lexington police said Craig may be wearing a brown T-shirt and dark blue shorts or a green tank top and brown or dark color shorts. State police said he was wearing a green jumpsuit and black sneakers.

Craig is to be considered “dangerous and a threat to public safety,” state police said.

