Teenager tells jury trusted family friends sexually assaulted her

Editor's note: This story contains information about the alleged sexual assault of a child. If you know or suspect that anyone under 18 is being sexually or physically abused, call the Texas child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-5400.

The girl was 12 years old when a thirty-something family friend asked if she had a crush on her, testified a child sexual assault victim Tuesday in 89th District Court.

Casey Lee Chapman, a stay-at-home mom, babysitter and former Las Vegas prostitute, engaged in conversations with the girl about sexuality, the now high-school age victim told a jury.

"I told her I might like both genders," the teenager testified.

When the girl confessed that, yes, she had a crush on her trusted friend, Chapman told her she was flattered, but nothing could ever happen between them.

But soon both Chapman and her handyman boyfriend, Shannon Lee Wells, were engaging in sex acts with the confused 12-year-old, going so far as using rope and handcuffs to act out "Fifty Shades of Grey" fantasies on the blindfolded child and plying her with illegal drugs, according to the teenager's testimony.

The girl had never seen the "Fifty Shades" movies, and she wouldn't have been allowed to, she testified. But the couple rented all three films to show her that they weren't pornography, like she had been hearing.

Wells and Chapman told her how mature and adult she was, but he warned her not to tell anyone about their sexual activities or the couple's children would have to go into foster care, she testified. She was close to their two kids. She felt she had the weight of their family's fate on her shoulders.

Chapman sexually assaulted her the first time just minutes after saying nothing could happen, the teenager testified. When Wells found out what was happening, he began joining in.

The teenager was the first witness for the state in Wells' trial for numerous counts of alleged child sex crimes in connection with incidents from March through December of 2018 in Wichita Falls.

Wells, 41, faces up to life in prison if convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 or aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is also charged with indecency with a child, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

A grand jury handed down an 18-count indictment against Wells in October 2022 and a four-count indictment against him in April 2019.

In May, Chapman, 40, pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child and was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole in 89th District Court.

Wells was being held Tuesday in the Wichita County Detention Center on $1.425 million in bonds, according to online jail records.

On Tuesday afternoon, the teenage victim was on the stand about three hours, testifying in a steady voice about the details of repeated sexual assaults that progressively went further.

"I remember," she often said, before telling the jury about the assaults, the couple's psychological manipulations, her decision to tell what happened and the realization of their lies to her.

She paused and fought tears when testifying about Wells sexually assaulting her while Chapman was out one day. It was painful.

"I remember I burst out crying," she told the jury. "He said, 'Don't cry. It will make me feel so bad.' "

By then, she often slept in the couple's bed when she came over for Chapman to babysit her or to just hang out, she testified.

"I thought about both of them as my friends. I cared about them both," she told the jury.

She first met Chapman when she was 10, she testified. At that time, the two families lived in the same apartment complex where Wells was the maintenance man.

In a later interview at Patsy's House Children's Advocacy Center, she revealed Wells' part in the assaults, the teenager testified.

She told the jury that the couple fought in front of her a lot, and Chapman was angry that Wells was having sex with the girl.

"I remember him, like, enjoying making her jealous," she testified.

She struggled with self-harm during the months of abuse, and she had a breakdown, she testified. She made an outcry to her mother's then-boyfriend about Chapman.

Later, during an interview at Patsy's House Children's Advocacy Center, she disclosed Wells' part in the sexual abuse, she testified.

Wells sat calmly in court, watching her testify Tuesday. When she pointed out and described him at a prosecutor's request, she did not look directly at him.

During cross-examination, Senior Assistant Public Defender Marty Cannedy sought to erode her credibility with the jury and portray her as changing her story about what happened.

Several people were in the gallery in support of her while she testified. They left after her testimony was over. She may be recalled to the witness stand.

Jury selection began Monday and concluded Tuesday morning in time for the trial to begin at 12:30 p.m. with 89th District Judge Charles Barnard presiding. Wichita County Assistant District Attorney Chelsea Carlton read the indictment against Wells to the jury.

He pleaded not guilty before 12 jurors and one alternate juror. Carlton gave her opening statement while Cannedy reserved his for later.

In Chapman, the 12-year-old girl thought she had found someone to confide in, and she felt comfortable in the couple's home, Carlton said. The child became confused and thought she had a crush on Chapman.

Wells wanted to take part in the sexual relationship when he found out about it. Everything stopped when the child was grounded, and she was not allowed to go to the couple's home.

"He could have been her savior, but he became her worst nightmare," Carlton told the jury.

Testimony in the trial resumed Wednesday morning.

