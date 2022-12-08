Teenager testifies in court against alleged abuser accused of holding her hostage in local home

An 18-year-old girl testified in court Wednesday against her alleged abuser, who is accused of holding her hostage in a Washington County home.

The teenager said Nikolaus Breland had held her against her will since March. She said Breland had threatened to force her to have sex with other men, and physically and sexually abused her.

Watch the above video for more information.

