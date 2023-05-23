A teenager tried wearing 13 pounds of clothing onto a budget airplane to avoid the baggage fee. The failed travel hack ended with a $40 fine.

The 19-year-old was seen laughing as she piled on layer after layer in her TikTok video. @feeling.lucki/TikTok

Adriana Ocampo, 19, wore more than 13 pounds of clothing to try to avoid paying a baggage fee.

Ocampo posted a TikTok of her attempt at the baggage hack while on a Jetstar flight in Australia.

Jetstar told Insider that it had to be fair to other passengers but certainly saw "the funny side."

Airline-baggage hacks are rampant on social media, but this particular one just didn't fly.

Jetstar Airways fined Adriana Ocampo and Emily Altamura $40 after they tried to avoid paying the airline's baggage fee by donning more than 13 pounds of clothing.

The 19-year-olds were on their way back to Adelaide, Australia, from Melbourne after a girls' trip, the New York Post reported.

Both of their bags were way over the weight limit of 15 pounds, so they decided to wear their clothes to avoid paying an additional fee.

Ocampo was seen laughing in the viral TikTok video posted on May 8 as the pair piled on layer after layer of T-shirts and jackets.

@feeling.lucki And to add to this they cancelled the flight we had before this one ♬ Keep Dat Nigga

Ocampo even stuffed an iPad in her pants. She also had to pile on more clothes after attendants said her baggage was still over the limit.

"I absolutely gutted out my entire luggage, to the point where there was only like three things in my luggage — a pair of shoes, a couple of socks, a bag, and maybe a pair of jeans," Ocampo told Insider.

Unfortunately, their plan was a flop

"Before we went on the flight, they were like 'sorry, we can't let you on the flight like this'," Ocampo said. The girls were then dealt an ultimatum — either get rid of everything on their body and pay a fine, or miss their flight, Ocampo told Insider.

She said they went with the former, removing some — but not all – of the items they had stuffed in the pockets of their jackets and pants.

"As soon as I sat down (in the airplane), I started ripping all my layers off and stuffing it in my tote bag. And my friend sat the whole flight in her hundred layers," Ocampo told Insider.

They were already upset that their previous flight had been canceled but were now more upset that they had to pay an additional fee.

The two travelers said that they were not expecting the weight of their bags to be checked. Ocampo's baggage was more than 28 pounds when it was first weighed in the TikTok video.

"Every other time I've flown with them they haven't checked," Ocampo wrote in the comments of her viral TikTok video, which has garnered more than 1.4 million views as of May 23.

Though amused, the budget airline said that they had to be fair to the other passengers.

"While we certainly see the funny side, we have limits to carry-on to make it fair for everyone," a Jetstar spokesperson told Insider.

"Keeping track of how much baggage passengers bring onboard means everyone has room for their belongings and we're meeting our safety requirements," Jetstar said.

