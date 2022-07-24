Teenager and two men were shot overnight, Columbia police say

Two men and a 15-year-old boy were injured in two separate overnight shootings, and a search is underway for the people who pulled the triggers, the Columbia Police Department said Sunday.

The first shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday near the EZ Spot convenience store at 3213 Farrow Road, police said. That’s by the Prisma Health Richland hospital complex.

The teenager and a 23-year-old man were shot, according to police.

Neither suffered a life-threatening injury, according to police, but further information on their conditions was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

A few hours later, a 22-year-old man was shot, according to police.

At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, both the man and a parked car were hit by gunfire near the 700 block of Harden Street, police said. That’s in the Five Points area, near the campus of the University of South Carolina, and about 2.5 miles from the earlier shooting.

As in the earlier shooting, there was no word on a possible motive or any information about who opened fire. Officers collected ballistic and DNA evidence as well as video surveillance from the scene, according to police.

Police said the man in the second shooting also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but further information on his condition was not available.

No arrests have been reported by police, who continue to investigate both shootings.

Anyone with information on either or both of the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.