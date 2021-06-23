Teenager waiting to be sentenced for cousin's death faces new felony charges

Jun. 23—A North Toledo man waiting to be sentenced in juvenile court for the fatal shooting of his cousin at his graduation party in 2019 is now facing felony burglary charges after he and others allegedly broke into an apartment in an attempt to flee from Toledo police.

In April, Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Eric Marks sentenced Devon Hands Jr., 19, of the 2800 block of Chestnut Street, to an indefinite term of four to six years in prison for the accidental shooting of his cousin, Ta'Tyana Hamilton, 26.

The sentence was stayed because the case went back to Lucas County Juvenile Court for sentencing — where the case originated because Hands was 17 at the time of the offense. Hands entered a plea to involuntary manslaughter in March, a charge that would not automatically be transferred to the adult division.

The juvenile court accepted the case back for further proceedings in May, and his sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 7.

Now, Hands, along with two other co-defendants, Delveon Lear, 19, of the 1500 block of Avondale Avenue, and Kevondrae Walton, 20, of the 200 block of Earlwood Avenue, are facing felony burglary charges in Toledo Municipal Court stemming from a pursuit with Toledo police on Tuesday.

Mr. Walton is also charged with failure to comply with the signal of a police officer, as he was allegedly driving the vehicle during the chase, according to the complaint filed in municipal court.

Members of the Toledo police gangs unit attempted to stop the vehicle for several traffic violations on Norwood and Lawrence avenues at approximately 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Mr. Walton failed to stop the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated, according to Toledo police.

The suspect's vehicle drove through the front lawn of Woodruff Village, 125 E. Woodruff Avenue, and the pursuit ended when Mr. Walton allegedly crashed into a parked motor vehicle, according to police.

Hands, Mr. Lear, Mr. Walton, and one unidentified individual, fled from the car and broke into an occupied apartment off Wayman Palmer Court, police reported. They were arrested and booked in the Lucas County jail, booking records show.

They are expected to appear in Toledo Municipal Court on Wednesday.

First Published June 23, 2021, 11:26am