Teenager wearing a ski mask and hiding a rifle in his pants detained in Northern Durham

A 16-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile and going armed to the terror of the people after the teen was found with a rifle in a residential area, according to the Durham Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they received a report around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday about a male teenager with a rifle in a neighborhood adjacent to Northern High School.

Deputies searched the area and found the juvenile wearing a ski mask and hiding a rifle in his pants while walking on the 4900 block of Paces Ferry Drive, about a mile and a half from Northern High. He was detained by the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

The rifle resembles an AK-47, according to an image shared by authorities.

Deputies obtained a secure custody order to detain the teen and charge him with possession of a firearm by a juvenile and going armed to the terror of the people.

A secure custody order allows law enforcement to put a juvenile in jail.

The sheriff’s office said this was the third instance that they have dealt with the juvenile this year for possessing firearms. They did not indicate that he had been previously arrested or charged. The teen’s identity isn’t being released due to his age.

Northern High was placed on secure status as a result of the incident, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities didn’t say the juvenile was on school property.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Cpl. A. Boudreault at 919-560-0897 or Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.