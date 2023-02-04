A teenager won $36 million in the lottery with the first ticket she ever bought 'for fun'

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced that Lamour was the winner in a statement on Friday. Jim Rankin/Getty Images

A student in Canada won $36 million in the lottery with the first ticket she ever bought.

Juliette Lamour had just turned 18 when she bought the winning ticket.

"My grandfather suggested I buy a lottery ticket for fun," Lamour said.

A Canadian teenager won $36 million in the lottery with the first ticket she ever bought.

University student Juliette Lamour, 18, said that her grandfather had suggested that she buy the ticket.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced that Lamour was the winner of the C$48 million ($36m) prize in a statement on Friday.

"While there have been other 18-year-old lottery winners across Canada in recent years, no one has won as much as Juliette," the company said.

"I just turned 18, and my grandfather suggested I buy a lottery ticket for fun," Lamour said, according to Canada's Global News. "When I went to the store, I wasn't sure what to ask for because I had never bought a ticket before, so I called my dad, who told me to buy a Lotto 6-49 Quick Pick."

"I still can't believe I hit the Gold Ball jackpot on my very first lottery ticket!" she said.

Lamour said she had forgotten that she had purchased the ticket until coworkers mentioned that the winning ticket was sold in Sault Ste. Marie.

After checking her ticket on the app with her colleague, she realized that she had become a multi-millionaire.

"When he scanned the ticket, the 'Winner/Gagnant' jingle started to play, and 'Big Winner' was displayed on the phone," Lamour said. "My colleague fell to his knees in disbelief. He was yelling. In fact, everyone was yelling that I won $48 million!"

The teenager said she plans to have some summer adventures and finish her university degree.

Read the original article on Insider