Reuters

The presence of Namibian teenagers Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma in the Olympic women's 200 metres final weeks after they were banned from the 400m due to excess levels of testosterone has reopened the debate about DSD athletes. The two 18-year-olds are the latest to fall foul of the rules regarding female athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD) after more than a decade of the sport's authorities wrestling with the issue. A DSD or intersex athlete is broadly described as one who has XY sex chromosomes, has a blood testosterone level in the male range and has the ability to use testosterone circulating within their bodies.