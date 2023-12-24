Teenagers accused of attacking another teen, stealing items at Christiana Mall: police

NEWARK, D.E. - A group of suspected teenagers were involved in a brutal robbery at the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware Friday night, police say.

According to Delaware State Police, the incident occurred at the Christiana Mall Food Court at around 9:12 p.m.

They say a teenage victim was exiting the mall through the food court when he was approached by two unknown suspects, described as teenagers.

The two suspects punched and kicked the victim before stealing their shopping bag and fleeing in an unknown direction.

Surveillance video and images have not yet been made available.

MORE HEADLINES

Delaware State Police are still investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective J. Dempsey by calling (302) 365-8472. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.