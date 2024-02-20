Teenagers apprehended in Frenchtown Township after pursuit in stolen car

FRENCHTOWN TWP. — Two teenagers were apprehended Sunday morning after they were reported to have a fled a sheriff's lieutenant in a stolen car.

The 13-year-old driver was lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center on charges of fleeing police and receiving and concealing stolen property. The 14-year-old passenger was released to his guardian pending warrant authorization from the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office, a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident began at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday as Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy Brett Thomas investigated a stolen vehicle complaint in the 7800 block of Kimberly Drive in Frenchtown Township, the release said. It was reported that sometime within the past hour the victim’s black, 2009 Dodge Charger was stolen from his driveway.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

At 4:39 a.m., Lt. Brian Sroka spotted a black Dodge Charger matching the stolen vehicle description at North Telegraph Road and Mall Road in Frenchtown Township, the release said. Sroka attempted to make a traffic stop on the car, however it fled northbound on Telegraph Road. Upon reaching the intersection with North Monroe Street, the vehicle drove off the roadway and became disabled. It came to rest in the front yard of a nearby residence. Sroka, with Thomas and Deputy Doug Moore, apprehended the two occupants of the vehicle.

The driver was identified as a 13-year-old boy and the passenger a 14-year-old boy, both from Monroe. The vehicle was confirmed to be the Dodge Charger which had previously been reported stolen.

The case remains under investigation by Sroka and Thomas of the Uniformed Services Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact 734-240-7511.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Teenagers caught in Frenchtown Township after pursuit in stolen car