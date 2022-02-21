Teenagers arrested, charged with armed robbery, a week after fatal Broward encounter

Two boys have been arrested by Miramar police, who believe they’re cohorts of the 16-year-old shot dead Feb. 14 during what the shooter claimed was an attempted armed robbery.

The 16-year-old and 17-year-old were cuffed Monday on an armed robbery charge. The Miami Herald isn’t posting their names because they’re minors.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, a man claimed three teenagers tried to rob him at gunpoint in the 15600 block of Silver Shores Boulevard. He told police that he shot one of them and the other two ran.

Police said there was another armed robbery in the area on the street involving several people.

Body found in a car after gunshots heard in a Broward condo community, police say