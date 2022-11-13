Teenagers are arrested in connection with robberies at a Merced 7-Eleven, police say

Three teenage boys have been arrested as suspects in a series of armed robberies at a 7-Eleven store in Merced, according to authorities.

About 6:09 p.m. Saturday, a Merced police officer observed a group of teenagers outside the Shop & Save Market at 1055 W. Childs Ave., according to a Merced Police Department news release. Police said the officer recognized one as a suspect in two armed robberies at a 7-Eleven at 2255 Gerard Ave.

Police said the robberies occurred Nov. 4 and Nov. 10.

A second boy who police said is a suspect in the robberies was found hiding inside the convenience store, according to the release. The two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection with the robberies.

Officers also conducted a probation search at a residence in the area of West Third and U streets. There, police said, officers located some of the property that had been stolen from the 7-Eleven, as well as pepper spray and a taser that were used.

A 14-year-old boy identified as a third suspect in the Nov. 4 and Nov. 10 robberies was found hiding in a closet, according to police. Authorities said the three boys were booked into the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Complex.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Brian Laguna at 209-388-7709 or lagunab@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.