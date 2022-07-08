Teenagers arrested after crashing carjacked vehicle in Parkland, deputies say

Two teenagers who Pierce County deputies suspect stole a car in Tacoma then crashed the vehicle at an intersection were arrested in Parkland on Thursday.

Deputies said four teenagers were in the stolen car, and the three-vehicle collision seriously injured one of them, a 14-year-old boy. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, two people from another vehicle involved in the crash, including an 85-year-old woman, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teenagers tried to flee when the vehicle crashed at the intersection of 116th Street South and C Street South, a block away from Pacific Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department. It’s not clear how the crash occurred.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene around 1 p.m. Three of the four suspects were located and detained nearby. The fourth suspect, a teenage girl, eluded deputies.

A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested for investigation of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into Remann Hall, Pierce County’s juvenile detention center. The girl was allegedly in possession of a pink handgun, and she was also booked on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said deputies also seized marijuana from the teens, and that more cannabis and alcohol could be seen in the stolen car.

Deputies said charges will be referred to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for the 14-year-old boy in the hospital.